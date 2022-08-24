Skip to main content
2023 Boston Red Sox Schedule

The Associated Press
All Times EDT

March 30 Baltimore

April 1 Baltimore

April 2 Baltimore

April 3 Pittsburgh

April 4 Pittsburgh

April 5 Pittsburgh

April 6 at Detroit

April 8 at Detroit

April 9 at Detroit

April 10 at Tampa Bay

April 11 at Tampa Bay

April 12 at Tampa Bay

April 13 at Tampa Bay

April 14 L.A. Angels

April 15 L.A. Angels

April 16 L.A. Angels

April 17 L.A. Angels

April 18 Minnesota

April 19 Minnesota

April 20 Minnesota

April 21 at Milwaukee

April 22 at Milwaukee

April 23 at Milwaukee

April 24 at Baltimore

April 25 at Baltimore

April 26 at Baltimore

April 28 Cleveland

April 29 Cleveland

April 30 Cleveland

May 1 Toronto

May 2 Toronto

May 3 Toronto

May 4 Toronto

May 5 at Philadelphia

May 6 at Philadelphia

May 7 at Philadelphia

May 9 at Atlanta

May 10 at Atlanta

May 12 St. Louis

May 13 St. Louis

May 14 St. Louis

May 15 Seattle

May 16 Seattle

May 17 Seattle

May 19 at San Diego

May 20 at San Diego

May 21 at San Diego

May 22 at L.A. Angels

May 23 at L.A. Angels

May 24 at L.A. Angels

May 26 at Arizona

May 27 at Arizona

May 28 at Arizona

May 30 Cincinnati

May 31 Cincinnati

June 1 Cincinnati

June 2 Tampa Bay

June 3 Tampa Bay

June 4 Tampa Bay

June 5 Tampa Bay

June 6 at Cleveland

June 7 at Cleveland

June 8 at Cleveland

June 9 at N.Y. Yankees

June 10 at N.Y. Yankees

June 11 at N.Y. Yankees

June 12 Colorado

June 13 Colorado

June 14 Colorado

June 16 N.Y. Yankees

June 17 N.Y. Yankees

June 18 N.Y. Yankees

June 19 at Minnesota

June 20 at Minnesota

June 21 at Minnesota

June 22 at Minnesota

June 23 at Chicago White Sox

June 24 at Chicago White Sox

June 25 at Chicago White Sox

June 27 Miami

June 28 Miami

June 29 Miami

June 30 at Toronto

July 1 at Toronto

July 2 at Toronto

July 4 Texas

July 5 Texas

July 6 Texas

July 7 Oakland

July 8 Oakland

July 9 Oakland

July 14 at Chicago Cubs

July 15 at Chicago Cubs

July 16 at Chicago Cubs

July 17 at Oakland

July 18 at Oakland

July 19 at Oakland

July 21 N.Y. Mets

July 22 N.Y. Mets

July 23 N.Y. Mets

July 25 Atlanta

July 26 Atlanta

July 28 at San Francisco

July 29 at San Francisco

July 30 at San Francisco

July 31 at Seattle

Aug. 1 at Seattle

Aug. 2 at Seattle

Aug. 4 Toronto

Aug. 5 Toronto

Aug. 6 Toronto

Aug. 7 Kansas City

Aug. 8 Kansas City

Aug. 9 Kansas City

Aug. 10 Kansas City

Aug. 11 Detroit

Aug. 12 Detroit

Aug. 13 Detroit

Aug. 15 at Washington

Aug. 16 at Washington

Aug. 17 at Washington

Aug. 18 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 19 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 20 at N.Y. Yankees

Aug. 21 at Houston

Aug. 22 at Houston

Aug. 23 at Houston

Aug. 24 at Houston

Aug. 25 L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 26 L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 27 L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 28 Houston

Aug. 29 Houston

Aug. 30 Houston

Sept. 1 at Kansas City

Sept. 2 at Kansas City

Sept. 3 at Kansas City

Sept. 4 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 5 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 6 at Tampa Bay

Sept. 8 Baltimore

Sept. 9 Baltimore

Sept. 10 Baltimore

Sept. 11 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 12 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 13 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 14 N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 15 at Toronto

Sept. 16 at Toronto

Sept. 17 at Toronto

Sept. 18 at Texas

Sept. 19 at Texas

Sept. 20 at Texas

Sept. 22 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 23 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 24 Chicago White Sox

Sept. 26 Tampa Bay

Sept. 27 Tampa Bay

Sept. 28 at Baltimore

Sept. 29 at Baltimore

Sept. 30 at Baltimore

Oct. 1 at Baltimore

