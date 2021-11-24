2021 Washington Roster

|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|1
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|5-8
|188
|04-10-1993
|6
|Sacramento State
|2
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|6-0
|195
|11-01-1999
|0
|North Carolina
|3
|Joey Slye
|K
|5-11
|213
|04-10-1996
|2
|Virginia Tech
|4
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|6-1
|210
|03-15-1993
|6
|Old Dominion
|5
|Tress Way
|P
|6-1
|220
|04-18-1990
|8
|Oklahoma
|6
|Kyle Shurmur
|QB
|6-4
|225
|11-06-1996
|2
|Vanderbilt
|8
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|6-3
|210
|03-08-1996
|3
|Houston
|10
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|5-11
|195
|08-11-1996
|4
|Ohio State
|11
|Cam Sims
|WR
|6-5
|220
|01-06-1996
|3
|Alabama
|13
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|5-11
|195
|06-24-1993
|6
|Clemson
|14
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|QB
|6-2
|221
|11-24-1982
|16
|Harvard
|15
|Dax Milne
|WR
|6-0
|190
|06-23-1999
|0
|BYU
|17
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6-0
|210
|09-15-1995
|2
|Ohio State
|18
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|6-4
|220
|04-11-1998
|1
|Liberty
|19
|Marken Michel
|WR
|5-11
|191
|07-06-1993
|5
|Massachusetts
|20
|Bobby McCain
|CB
|5-9
|196
|08-18-1993
|6
|Memphis
|22
|Deshazor Everett
|SAF
|6-0
|203
|02-22-1992
|6
|Texas A&M
|23
|William Jackson III
|CB
|6-0
|189
|10-27-1992
|5
|Houston
|24
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|6-2
|220
|06-23-1998
|1
|Memphis
|25
|Benjamin St-Juste
|DB
|6-3
|200
|09-08-1997
|0
|Minnesota
|26
|Landon Collins
|SAF
|6-0
|218
|01-10-1994
|6
|Alabama
|29
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|5-11
|198
|02-13-1995
|5
|Virginia Tech
|30
|Troy Apke
|SAF
|6-1
|206
|04-11-1995
|3
|Penn State
|31
|Kamren Curl
|SAF
|6-2
|198
|03-31-1999
|1
|Arkansas
|32
|Jaret Patterson
|RB
|5-8
|195
|12-23-1999
|0
|Buffalo
|34
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|6-0
|190
|11-26-1990
|6
|Marshall
|34
|Wendell Smallwood
|RB
|5-10
|208
|01-20-1994
|5
|West Virginia
|35
|Torry McTyer
|CB
|5-11
|188
|04-10-1995
|4
|UNLV
|36
|Danny Johnson
|CB
|5-9
|190
|11-17-1995
|3
|Southern U.
|37
|Corn Elder
|CB
|5-10
|185
|10-09-1994
|4
|Miami (FL)
|39
|Jeremy Reaves
|DB
|5-11
|200
|08-29-1996
|3
|South Alabama
|41
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|5-10
|195
|08-15-1993
|5
|Arkansas State
|45
|De'Jon Harris
|LB
|6-0
|245
|11-01-1997
|1
|Arkansas
|47
|Khaleke Hudson
|LB
|6-0
|220
|12-06-1997
|1
|Michigan
|48
|Darrick Forrest
|SAF
|6-0
|200
|05-22-1999
|0
|Cincinnati
|50
|Jared Norris
|LB
|6-1
|238
|07-19-1993
|5
|Utah
|51
|David Mayo
|LB
|6-2
|240
|08-08-1993
|6
|Texas State
|52
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|6-4
|232
|12-12-1998
|0
|Kentucky
|53
|Jon Bostic
|LB
|6-1
|245
|05-05-1991
|8
|Florida
|54
|Camaron Cheeseman
|LS
|6-4
|237
|04-26-1998
|0
|Michigan
|55
|Cole Holcomb
|LB
|6-1
|240
|07-30-1996
|2
|North Carolina
|56
|William Bradley-King
|DE
|6-3
|254
|12-22-1997
|0
|Baylor
|57
|Bunmi Rotimi
|DE
|6-3
|273
|07-16-1995
|3
|Old Dominion
|58
|Shaka Toney
|DE
|6-2
|238
|01-08-1998
|0
|Penn State
|59
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|6-3
|235
|10-15-1996
|2
|California
|60
|Keith Ismael
|C
|6-3
|310
|07-25-1998
|1
|San Diego State
|61
|Zack Bailey
|G
|6-5
|299
|11-08-1995
|2
|South Carolina
|61
|Jon Toth
|C
|6-5
|308
|02-11-1994
|4
|Kentucky
|62
|Gabe Wright
|DT
|6-3
|305
|04-03-1992
|6
|Auburn
|63
|Beau Benzschawel
|G
|6-6
|300
|09-10-1995
|2
|Wisconsin
|64
|David Bada
|DT
|6-4
|293
|05-24-1995
|1
|66
|David Steinmetz
|T
|6-8
|321
|03-01-1995
|3
|Purdue
|69
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|6-4
|335
|07-08-1991
|7
|Utah State
|71
|Wes Schweitzer
|G
|6-4
|300
|09-11-1993
|5
|San Jose State
|72
|Charles Leno Jr.
|T
|6-3
|302
|10-09-1991
|7
|Boise State
|73
|Chase Roullier
|C
|6-4
|312
|08-23-1993
|4
|Wyoming
|74
|Nolan Laufenberg
|G
|6-3
|212
|03-25-1999
|0
|Air Force
|75
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|6-5
|315
|12-26-1991
|6
|Iowa
|76
|Sam Cosmi
|OL
|6-6
|309
|02-16-1999
|0
|Texas
|77
|Saahdiq Charles
|T
|6-4
|322
|07-26-1999
|1
|LSU
|78
|Cornelius Lucas
|T
|6-8
|327
|07-18-1991
|7
|Kansas State
|79
|Ereck Flowers
|T
|6-6
|330
|04-25-1994
|6
|Miami (FL)
|80
|Sammis Reyes
|TE
|6-5
|260
|10-19-1995
|0
|Loyola (NO)
|82
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|6-6
|250
|07-01-1991
|7
|Virginia Tech
|83
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|6-5
|243
|03-15-1995
|4
|Texas A&M
|84
|Kelvin Harmon
|WR
|6-2
|215
|12-15-1996
|2
|North Carolina State
|87
|John Bates
|TE
|6-6
|259
|11-06-1997
|0
|Boise State
|88
|Temarrick Hemingway
|TE
|6-5
|245
|07-30-1993
|5
|South Carolina State
|90
|Montez Sweat
|DE
|6-6
|262
|09-04-1996
|2
|Mississippi State
|92
|Daniel Wise
|DT
|6-3
|285
|01-16-1996
|2
|Kansas
|93
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|6-3
|300
|01-16-1995
|4
|Alabama
|94
|Daron Payne
|DT
|6-3
|320
|05-27-1997
|3
|Alabama
|95
|Casey Toohill
|DE
|6-5
|254
|08-21-1996
|1
|Stanford
|96
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|6-4
|265
|07-29-1997
|1
|North Carolina State
|97
|Tim Settle
|DT
|6-3
|308
|07-11-1997
|3
|Virginia Tech
|98
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
|6-3
|310
|01-11-1994
|5
|Temple
|99
|Chase Young
|DE
|6-5
|264
|04-14-1999
|1
|Ohio State