2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt
Catchers
15 Barnes, Austin R R 12-28-1989 5-10 187
25 Ruiz, Keibert B R 07-20-1998 6-0 225
16 Smith, Will R R 03-28-1995 5-10 195
Infielders
9 Lux, Gavin L R 11-23-1997 6-2 190
8 McKinstry, Zach L R 04-29-1995 6-0 180
13 Muncy, Max L R 08-25-1990 6-0 215
56 Neuse, Sheldon R R 12-10-1994 6-0 232
43 Ríos, Edwin L R 04-21-1994 6-3 220
5 Seager, Corey L R 04-27-1994 6-4 215
3 Taylor, Chris R R 08-29-1990 6-1 196
10 Turner, Justin R R 11-23-1984 5-11 202
Outfielders
45 Beaty, Matt L R 04-28-1993 6-0 215
35 Bellinger, Cody L L 07-13-1995 6-4 203
50 Betts, Mookie R R 10-07-1992 5-9 180
70 Peters, DJ R R 12-12-1995 6-6 225
11 Pollock, AJ R R 12-05-1987 6-1 210
62 Raley, Luke L R 09-19-1994 6-4 235
84 Reks, Zach L R 11-12-1993 6-2 190
Pitchers
75 Alexander, Scott L L 07-10-1989 6-2 195
27 Bauer, Trevor R R 01-17-1991 6-1 205
21 Buehler, Walker R R 07-28-1994 6-2 185
93 Carrillo, Gerardo R R 09-13-1998 5-10 154
61 Cleavinger, Garrett R L 04-23-1994 6-1 220
64 y-Ferguson, Caleb R L 07-02-1996 6-3 226
26 Gonsolin, Tony R R 05-14-1994 6-3 205
81 González, Victor L L 11-16-1995 6-0 180
48 Graterol, Brusdar R R 08-26-1998 6-1 265
94 Jackson, Andre R R 05-01-1996 6-3 210
74 Jansen, Kenley B R 09-30-1987 6-5 265
44 y-Kahnle, Tommy R R 08-07-1989 6-1 230
17 Kelly, Joe R R 06-09-1988 6-1 174
22 Kershaw, Clayton L L 03-19-1988 6-4 225
46 Knebel, Corey R R 11-26-1991 6-3 224
85 May, Dustin R R 09-06-1997 6-6 180
40 Nelson, Jimmy R R 06-05-1989 6-6 250
33 Price, David L L 08-26-1985 6-5 215
77 Santana, Dennis R R 04-12-1996 6-2 190
49 Treinen, Blake R R 06-30-1988 6-5 225
92 Uceta, Edwin R R 01-09-1998 6-0 155
7 Urías, Julio L L 08-12-1996 6-0 225
51 Vesia, Alex L L 04-11-1996 6-1 209
66 White, Mitch R R 12-28-1994 6-3 210

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

