2021 Colorado Rockies Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt Catchers 35 Díaz, Elias R R 11-17-1990 6-1 223 3 Nuñez, Dom L R 01-17-1995 6-1 212 Infielders 82 Boswell, Bret L R 10-04-1994 6-0 198 25 Cron, C.J. R R 01-05-1990 6-4 235 8 Fuentes, Josh R R 02-19-1993 6-2 209 1 Hampson, Garrett R R 10-10-1994 5-11 196 24 McMahon, Ryan L R 12-14-1994 6-2 219 47 Montero, Elehuris R R 08-17-1998 6-3 235 12 Owings, Chris R R 08-12-1991 5-10 185 7 Rodgers, Brendan R R 08-09-1996 6-0 204 27 Story, Trevor R R 11-15-1992 6-2 213 79 Welker, Colton R R 10-09-1997 6-1 235 Outfielders 19 Blackmon, Charlie L L 07-01-1986 6-3 221 2 Daza, Yonathan R R 02-28-1994 6-2 207 22 Hilliard, Sam L L 02-21-1994 6-5 236 15 Tapia, Raimel L L 02-04-1994 6-3 175 Pitchers 62 Almonte, Yency B R 06-04-1994 6-5 223 56 Aybar, Yoan L L 07-03-1997 6-2 210 52 Bard, Daniel R R 06-25-1985 6-4 197 51 Bowden, Ben L L 10-21-1994 6-4 249 38 Castellani, Ryan R R 04-01-1996 6-4 218 43 Chacín, Jhoulys R R 01-07-1988 6-3 215 64 Diehl, Phillip L L 07-16-1994 6-2 169 59 Doyle, Tommy R R 05-01-1996 6-6 244 54 Estévez, Carlos R R 12-28-1992 6-6 277 21 Freeland, Kyle L L 05-14-1993 6-4 204 78 Gilbreath, Lucas L L 03-05-1996 6-1 185 60 Givens, Mychal R R 05-13-1990 6-0 230 26 Gomber, Austin L L 11-23-1993 6-5 220 50 González, Chi Chi R R 01-15-1992 6-3 210 55 Gray, Jon R R 11-05-1991 6-4 225 40 Kinley, Tyler R R 01-31-1991 6-4 220 23 y-Lambert, Peter R R 04-18-1997 6-2 208 74 Lawrence, Justin R R 11-25-1994 6-3 213 48 Márquez, Germán R R 02-22-1995 6-1 230 44 Mujica, José R R 06-29-1996 6-2 249 45 y-Oberg, Scott R R 03-13-1990 6-2 207 73 Olivarez, Helcris L L 08-08-2000 6-2 192 46 Santos, Antonio R R 10-06-1996 6-3 223 49 Senzatela, Antonio R R 01-21-1995 6-1 236 34 Sheffield, Jordan R R 06-01-1995 5-10 190 29 Stephenson, Robert R R 02-24-1993 6-3 205 x-15-day DL y-60-day DL