2021 Chicago Cubs Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt
Catchers
75 Amaya, Miguel R R 03-09-1999 6-2 230
40 Contreras, Willson R R 05-13-1992 6-1 225
15 Romine, Austin R R 11-22-1988 6-1 216
93 Wolters, Tony L R 06-09-1992 5-10 195
Infielders
9 Báez, Javier R R 12-01-1992 6-0 190
13 Bote, David R R 04-07-1993 6-1 205
17 Bryant, Kris R R 01-04-1992 6-5 230
5 Duffy, Matt R R 01-15-1991 6-2 190
2 Hoerner, Nico R R 05-13-1997 6-1 200
76 Morel, Christopher R R 06-24-1999 6-0 140
44 Rizzo, Anthony L L 08-08-1989 6-3 240
4 Sogard, Eric L R 05-22-1986 5-10 180
Outfielders
8 Happ, Ian B R 08-12-1994 6-0 205
22 Heyward, Jason L L 08-09-1989 6-5 240
6 Marisnick, Jake R R 03-30-1991 6-4 220
24 Pederson, Joc L L 04-21-1992 6-1 220
Pitchers
80 Abbott, Cory R R 09-20-1995 6-2 220
60 Adam, Jason R R 08-04-1991 6-3 229
73 Alzolay, Adbert R R 03-01-1995 6-1 208
49 Arrieta, Jake R R 03-06-1986 6-4 230
48 Brothers, Rex L L 12-18-1987 6-0 205
39 Chafin, Andrew R L 06-17-1990 6-2 235
27 Davies, Zach R R 02-07-1993 6-0 180
28 Hendricks, Kyle R R 12-07-1989 6-3 190
52 Holder, Jonathan R R 06-09-1993 6-2 232
46 Kimbrel, Craig R R 05-28-1988 6-0 215
36 Maples, Dillon R R 05-09-1992 6-2 230
61 Márquez, Brailyn L L 01-30-1999 6-4 185
72 Miller, Tyson R R 07-29-1995 6-4 225
30 Mills, Alec R R 11-30-1991 6-4 205
77 Rodríguez, Manuel R R 08-06-1996 5-11 210
56 Ryan, Kyle L L 09-25-1991 6-5 215
35 Steele, Justin L L 07-11-1995 6-2 205
37 Stewart, Kohl R R 10-07-1994 6-3 200
18 Tepera, Ryan R R 11-03-1987 6-1 195
71 Thompson, Keegan R R 03-13-1995 6-1 210
50 Wick, Rowan L R 11-09-1992 6-3 234
38 Wieck, Brad L L 10-14-1991 6-8 257
32 Williams, Trevor R R 04-25-1992 6-3 235
43 Winkler, Dan R R 02-02-1990 6-3 205
45 Workman, Brandon R R 08-13-1988 6-5 235

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL