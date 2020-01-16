Foran wrestlers defeat Daniel Hand

The 11th-ranked Foran High wrestling team showed its grit when coach Dave Esposito’s Lions won a 50-21 decision from Daniel Hand on Wednesday.

Sam Poffenberger earned an 8-7 victory at 170 pounds and Phillip Boyles scored a 4-3 win at 195 pounds, as the Lions improved to 16-3.

Teddy Mauro won his 182-pound bout by pin in 3:30.

Ethan Edmondson (9-0) and Kyle Pokornowski (12-2) dominated their 152- and 132-pound matches.

Anthony Giordano (113), Tanish Joshi (120), Joe Cichowski (126), Jacob Madarang (220) and Pat Rescanski (heavyweight) were awarded forfeits.