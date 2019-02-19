Subscribe
USCG Auxiliary Milford offering boating safety courses
Downtown Milford Farmers Market opens June 27
Non-resident use of city beaches comes at a price
Milford Historical Society elects officers
Foran, Lauralton, Law represented on All-SCC teams
Hall makes right choice with VMI
Jillian Hall taking soccer skills to VMI
Will Diamantis to play football at Stonehill
Devon Lions Club donates eyeglasses to those in need
Letter: Another gas plant we don’t need
Really Dad? College Move In Day
Staneski says taxpayers are on the hook
Fresh off the farm: Consumers have many options to procure their
Fairfield County design experts offer warm weather decorating
Let’s do it ourselves! A couple tackles a home improvement
Plant yourself! Local nurseries offer tips for making your
Latest News
Jillian Hall taking soccer skills to VMI
Will Diamantis to play football at Stonehill
Edward Platonov wins State Open in backstroke
CIAC cancels rest of winter state tournaments
Milford swim’s Lion Heart fundraiser a success
Jonathan Law advances in Division III state tourney
Norwalk/McMahon tops Milford in Division III hockey
Law girls shock No. 1 ranked Berlin in states
Foran, Law softball teams take rivalry to virtual level
Foran, Lauralton, Law represented on All-SCC teams
Law’s Hall makes right choice with VMI
Sports News
St. Mary 6th grade jayvees capture championship
St. Mary 8th grade boys win Deanery title
Tyler Stein’s draw control aids ECSU lacrosse
Cassie Bennett helps Eastern women’s lacrosse triumph
Edward Platonov earns SCC swim title despite a bad back
Northwest Catholic defeats Foran in states
Andrew Janik to play football at Stonehill College
Law girls advance in Class MM state tournament
St. Mary School’s Father Seggel Free Throw Contest
Law’s Michael Becker to be feted at Football Foundation dinner
Foran’s Gavin Paul to be feted at Football Foundation dinner
Edmondson, Pokornowski, Madarang lead way at State Open
Law falls to Prep in SCC basketball playoffs
Law gymnasts host three opponents
Foran, Law wrestling update from Class M tourney
Law home, Foran on road in SCC boys basketball
Law’s relay third at State Open
Foran finishes second with eight place winners in Class M
Law gymnasts defeat Hamden
Law falls in SCC playoffs