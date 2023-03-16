Letter: More effective traffic calming in Milford possible

To the Editor:

It's great to hear that the speed feedback signs placed around town are having a noticeable effect on driver behavior. These dynamic signs may shame reckless drivers into slowing down, but people are still free to fly by them with no consequences.

There are a host of other traffic calming solutions that the city needs to consider, not just expensive technology, especially when speed feedback indicators already exist in every single car — the speedometer.

Vertical roadway elements such as speed humps, raised crosswalks, and raised intersections are considered "self-enforcing" infrastructure because police do not need to be present to make drivers slow down —- they must travel at a safe speed or risk damaging their vehicle.

Other solutions such as median islands and crosswalk bump-outs make the road feel narrower, which slows drivers down, and they also increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks by shortening crossing distances and increasing visibility.

From an engineering perspective, these are common-sense copy-and-paste designs that every community should have, especially in areas like downtown and in front of schools. Surrounding cities are using all of these ideas and seeing great results.

It's sad that we have to install all this infrastructure and technology because drivers enjoy speeding and breaking the law, but this is our current reality. Let's explore some more effective solutions in the traffic calming toolbox and not simply rely on signs.

Adam Weber

Milford