Letter: Milford needs to crack down on illegal firework activity

With the coming of warmer weather, Milford will soon be in the grip of a less friendly season, namely the arrival of illegal firework season. For years, Milford residents have had to endure near nightly barrages of unwanted noise that disturbs not only the peace of a neighborhood but also the charm of a quiet summery night. Why does this continue? Why must seniors, pets, toddlers, veterans and anyone simply desiring a quiet night's peace be tormented by individuals who seem to have chosen disturbing the peace as their fondest entertainment?

In a span of 150 days (between May and the end of September) last year, the Meadowside Road, Robert Treat, Harkness Drive, Cricklewood Road and Underhill areas had 50 nights of firework activity. That is exactly one out of every three nights! I know because I counted them. (This doesn't include several nights during the winter when loud fireworks were heard in the distance at times when no display would be running). Now, I don't know about others, but this seems a bit much to me. And it needs to stop.

The city of Milford and the authorities must make a greater effort to combat this annoyance and restore some peace to our nights, as well as our nerves and our minds. The Catch-22 attitude of 'we can do nothing if we don't see it' must go by the boards in place of a more proactive approach. Over the years I've suggested police attempt 'buy back' programs, similar to programs attempting to get guns off the streets. I've suggested the use of drones armed with mics, visits to individuals who are known offenders, etc., with some but admittedly limited results. Petitions have been tried, and year by year it seems more pet owners get on board with the idea of controlling fireworks in their neighborhoods.

Milford needs to do better. For a city that touts itself as a great place to live, as being a wonderful caring community (big heart and all that), I am annually dismayed that the city allows the harassment of tax-paying residents to continue in this way. Enough is enough.