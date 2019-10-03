Opinion

Voting for Ben Blake on Election Day

To the Editor:

“So, who is this Ben Blake?”, a friend from out of state asked.

Of course, I responded, he is the mayor of Milford; however, he’s so much more than that. He’s the son of teachers, a brother to his siblings, a husband and father of three children, an attorney, and was a member of the Board of Aldermen before being elected mayor.

During his tenure as mayor, the Milford grand list has grown by leaps and bounds and as a result, small businesses are anxious to open here and residences for sale do not stay on the market for long.

During the last four years of his eight-year tenure, Ben has been able to cut taxes in each of these years. That is unprecedented! No other city in our state has been able to do that.

As a senior citizen, I am elated with what Ben has accomplished.

Oh! I forgot to mention, Ben was my biology student when I taught at Foran High School; although biology was not his forte, he deserves an A+ for what he has done for our city — the city he loves.

Those are the reasons I am voting for Ben Blake on Election Day.

Greta Stanford