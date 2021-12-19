Op-Ed: New year to bring creative new approach from Milford chamber

The past year proved to be a whirlwind of challenges, surprises, and opportunities. We learned to do almost everything virtually and spent more time than ever imagined in video meetings. Every organization adapted to new patterns of managing and conducting business. I’m especially proud of our MRCC membership for reaching new levels of creativity and problem solving under these business conditions.
Business is community, and without business, there is no community. We appreciate our members and their contribution to what makes the Milford region such a unique place to live, work and play. Our Chamber staff is dedicated and passionate in support of our programming, education, and events. Each member of our small but efficient team is available to assist all our members, so I hope you’ll utilize the numerous resources available in building your business.