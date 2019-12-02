Opinion

Letter: Thank you Papa’s Pizza

To the Editor:

A heartfelt thank you to Russ at Papa’s Pizza from everyone at the St. Gabriel food pantry for feeding us once again during our annual turkey dinner distribution.

Year after year you head to Papa’s on a Monday, your only day off, and provide us with a great lunch, and plenty of pizza to munch on through out our afternoon give-away. Russ never asks for anything, and his only question is “How much do you need.”

Once again, thank you Russ from all of us at the St. Gabriel’s food pantry.

Bob McIntosh