To the Editor:

It is with both pride and gratitude that the Board of MEPI (Milford Environmental Protection Initiative) announces its decision to close our non-profit.

Our pride comes from knowing that since its founding in 2004, MEPI was a force for positive environmental action and education in Milford. We awarded 46 grants over the years to grantees who included scouts and scout troops, the CT Audubon Coastal Center, the NOAA Fisheries Lab, the Milford Public Library, high school students and clubs, Milford Garden Club members and numerous other individuals who had a vision for environmental improvement in Milford.

These many grantees did much good work such as planting pollinator gardens and rain gardens, cleaning open spaces of litter and invasive plants, installing nest boxes for bluebirds and recycling containers for fishing line, holding educational talks and workshops, conducting aquatic research, providing environmentally themed books for children, developing a management plan for Solomon Woods that ended damaging ATV use, and so much more. Our pride in awarding grants is really our pride in our grantees’ accomplishments.

We wish to extend our thanks and gratitude to all our grantees for their contributions to Milford, and to all community members who supported MEPI’s efforts over the years with financial support and encouragement. It has been an honor and a pleasure to contribute to the betterment of Milford’s natural environment.

The MEPI Board

Jeanne Cervin

Barbara Milton

Anne Berman

Gail Dymling

Sherri Belden

Janet McAllister

Lori Romick