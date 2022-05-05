Letter: Constant development robbing Milford of its charm

To the Editor:

Question — Is Milford really trying it's darndest to turn itself into an ugly town?

From the hospital all the way down to the library-Prospect Street, hardly a clump of trees or green has been left, outside of the Green, robbing the city of yet more beauty.

Over the past few years the charm of Milford has slowly evaporated. You don't even see the geese much anymore, if at all. It's as if all beauty, history, peace and charm and what made Milford special is being slowly squeezed out, in an effort to apparently turn the city into a tourist trap, if there's even a plan to what's happening at all.

The quality of life here has, in my opinion, begun to sink. I know that people have been leaving the area due to noise issues, constant nighttime fireworks, speeding loud motorcycles that use the roads for speedways, junky cars, and I've read and heard many complaints about the destruction of Milford’s nature and beauty.

This is my hometown, so I'll continue to stay here because I love Milford — or at least I loved it. Now it just seems more interested in drawing a crowd or making a buck, then being a nice place to live. It’s really quite sad. But I suppose the powers that be call it “progress.”

Barry Hatrick

Milford