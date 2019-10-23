Opinion

Letter: Blake, a ‘bright light’ in the political world

To the Editor:

I recently was speaking with a Milford neighbor who expressed his respect and appreciation for all that our present Mayor, Ben Blake, has done for the Milford community.

Even though this gentleman is a Republican, he said he will have to cross lines to vote for Ben Blake this year. He referred to Ben as the “brightest light” in politics. I totally agree.

Ben Blake is a “bright light” in the political world — not just in Milford but for the country! I hope that others in our wonderful city feel the same! Make sure you come out and VOTE.

Dolores Hannon