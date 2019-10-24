Opinion

Endorses Andrew Fowler for Milford Board of Education

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to endorse Andrew Fowler’s candidacy for the Milford Board of Education (First District).

My family and I have known Andy for many years (we are friends and neighbors of his family), and have seen him become a very thoughtful and hard-working adult. He has been continually involved in many local and church activities for most of his life. He was also a JLHS valedictorian.

We know that he will bring all of these qualities to the Board of Education. He is a young man with a bright future, who will serve his city well as a member of this most important board. I strongly urge all First District voters to come out and support Andy Fowler on Nov. 5.

Stephen J. “Jack” Skudlarek Jr.

Former chairman (1994-2009), Milford Board of Finance