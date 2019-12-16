Opinion

Devon Lions Club donates eyeglasses to those in need

To the Editor:

The Devon Lions Club recently sent over 2,500 pairs of used eyeglasses which were donated by the general public, to a drop box located within the Milford Public Library. These eyeglasses are all sent to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in New Jersey where they will be classified and prepared for shipment all over the world, especially to third world countries.

The glasses will be fitted and distributed to needy people by various organizations including Lions International.

The Devon Lions Club was organized in 1942 and has worked with the Milford school system to help Milford’s school children receive new eyeglasses and exams when their parents are unable to afford them.

In addition, the club supports many other programs including Diabetes Awareness, Fidelco Seeing Eye Dogs, and various other eye & hearing research projects.

Tom Dowin

Devon Lions Club President