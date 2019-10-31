Opinion

Blake, Fortunati ask for votes

To the Editor:

It is that transformational time of year again when the days grow noticeably shorter and campaigns for local elections are set into motion. Here in Milford, we do it well. We have a tradition of courtesy and civility that candidates show one another; while we may represent different political parties, we all share the common purpose of serving the best interest of this community. So it is with respect and humility that we again ask for your consideration this Election Day, Nov. 5.

Through good old fashioned Yankee thrift, common sense, and with the help of our entire community, Milford continues to thrive. Our city employees, department heads, volunteers, political leaders, and an entire village of contributors have all worked diligently to seize upon opportunities to keep costs down while ensuring exceptional city services, unparalleled public safety and extraordinary schools.

Notably, new business continues to skyrocket as we outpace all other Connecticut towns and cities. This past year alone, we have had 465 new businesses make Milford home. A tidal wave of economic development has helped grow our tax base to over $6.7 billion; we now have the largest Grand List in New Haven County and one of the top in the State.

All of this expansion has benefited Milford’s bottom line, supporting the overall budget. Taxpayers have now experienced back-to-back-to-back-to-back tax cuts — four consecutive decreases in the amount of local taxes due; no other town in the State can boast this experience.

Indeed, we are proud of Milford’s accomplishments: a tax rate that is fair with excellent services; pristine parks, beaches, and open spaces that enhance quality of life for all; and, a progressive optimism that turns potential problems into possibilities while pushing us all to work for a better, stronger, more innovative community. As we continue along this trajectory, we are also sure to safeguard the traditions, heritage, history, and attributes that make Milford the Small City With a Big Heart.

Together we have accomplished a great deal, and yet there still remains much to do. So we ask for your support and confidence, and encourage you to contact us with any questions, concerns or ideas to make Milford an even better place to live.

Ben Blake,

Mayor and candidate for mayor

Karen Fortunati,

Alderman and candidate for City Clerk