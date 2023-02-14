Tunisian Islamist leader arrested in crackdown on opposition

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities arrested the leader of the Ennahda opposition Islamist movement in a crackdown on rival politicians and critics of the North African country's increasingly authoritarian president Kais Saied, according to lawyers.

Noureddine Bhiri, a senior Ennahda leader, was taken into custody by armed police at his home in the capital, Tunis, late Monday on suspicion of being part of a “conspiracy against the country’s security,” the movement’s lawyer, Ines Harrathi, said in a Facebook post.