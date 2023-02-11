Rescue teams find more survivors of devastating quakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams using thermal cameras to locate signs of life continued to pull out survivors out of mounds of rubble Saturday, five days after a major earthquake struck a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.
At least four more people were rescued early Saturday. They included a disoriented 16-year-old saved from under rubble 119 hours after the huge quake struck and a 70-year-old woman who was rescued three hours later.