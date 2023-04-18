Pakistan court jails Chinese national charged with blasphemy

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has ruled that a Chinese national arrested on blasphemy charges be held in jail for two weeks, pending trial, a police officer said Tuesday. Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, anyone convicted of blasphemy can be sentenced to death.
The Chinese man, identified by police only as Tian, was arrested on Sunday night, hours after hundreds of residents and laborers working on a dam project in the town of Komela in northwestern Pakistan blocked a key highway and rallied demanding his arrest.