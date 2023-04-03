Oscar Pistorius' lawyer: 'Mistake' to deny parole, appealing

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — There was an "obvious mistake" in the process to deny Oscar Pistorius parole last week and the former Olympic runner is seeking to overturn that decision and have a new hearing to be considered for early release from prison as soon as possible, his lawyer told The Associated Press on Monday.
“I’m confident that common sense will prevail,” lawyer Julian Knight said, claiming that Pistorius was not given credit in his parole application for an extra year and four months he has served in prison after being convicted of murder for the 2013 shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.