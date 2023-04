ROME (AP) — The Italian government on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for next year, taking into account the negative impact of rising interest rates, the effects of the war in Ukraine and localized crises in the international banking and financial system.

In its Economic and Financial Document, approved by a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Italian Treasury forecast that gross domestic product will grow by 1.5% in 2024, down from a previous projection of 1.9% made in November.