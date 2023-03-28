Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Funcionario informa de 39 muertos y 29 heridos en incendio en un centro de detención de migrantes en el norte de México

Associated Press

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Funcionario informa de 39 muertos y 29 heridos en incendio en un centro de detención de migrantes en el norte de México.

