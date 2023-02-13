Egypt's president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation.
El-Sissi has relied on handouts from Gulf Arab states to keep his country's economy afloat since seizing power in a 2013 coup, with estimates suggesting over $100 billion in Gulf money has gone to Cairo via Central Bank deposits, fuel aid and other support since then.