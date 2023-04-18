Correction: Taiwan-China-Cutting Internet story

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In a story published March 8, 2023, about the lack of internet access on Taiwan's outlying islands near China, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the backup satellite plan has been stalled because of a law in Taiwan that requires providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder. Taiwan’s Digital Ministry says the project doesn’t fall under that legal requirement.
- Milford Earth Day celebration and other community events
- One of CT's few bald eagle pairs makes Lauralton home in Milford
- Milford rejects Walnut Beach parking request
- Milford students learn about careers in esports
- Advocates blast removal of $1.8M from Milford school budget
- Milford rallies for $1.8M school budget cut to be added back
- Lauralton Hall names new head of school
- Beach residents question legality of three lots in Milford
- Participation soars when Milford schools offer free meals
- Milford taxes likely heading up next year