SEÚL, Corea del Sur (AP) — Corea del Sur: Corea del Norte hace lanzamiento de prueba de varios misiles de crucero a sus aguas orientales.
- Milford likely to see higher mill rate with proposed budget
- CT teacher opening pottery studio at former Milford candy shop
- Milford finance board cuts $1.8M from schools' budget request
- Former UConn, NBA stars have shot contest at Milford brewery
- Milford Democrats nominate replacement mayor candidate
- Milford Christian Academy sues state over vaccine requirements
- Milford firefighters make up half of city's top earners
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra musician works with Milford students
- Milford approves 192 apartments at former Kmart site
- Milford adds new kind of K9 officer, an emotional support dog