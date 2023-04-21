Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater after 3 die

HAMPTON, N.H (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a fisherman on Friday, a day the small boat he had been in was found capsized off the Massachusetts coast and the other three men who had been onboard were found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.
The Coast Guard searched nearly 1,600 square miles (4,144 square kilometers) of ocean for the boat and its four passengers, who were reported missing just before midnight Wednesday. It found the boat about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts.