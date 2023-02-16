Canada to deploy Navy vessels to Haiti as violence worsens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday at an annual meeting of Caribbean leaders that his government will deploy Royal Canadian Navy vessels to Haiti to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence in upcoming weeks.
The move comes shortly after a Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane returned from a similar assignment in Haiti, which is battling a surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings blamed on gangs that have become more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.