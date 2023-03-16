Bank turmoil casts shadow over Europe interest rate decision

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said last week that a big interest rate increase was “very likely” at Thursday's meeting. That was before Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the U.S. and European bank shares plunged as fears spread of more widespread troubles at a time when banks are adjusting to rapidly rising interest rates.
Markets are watching to see if the ECB will stick to its path of steep rate increases aimed at fighting inflation or dial back to a quarter-point hike.