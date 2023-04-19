Alleged Mara Salvatrucha gang leader arrested in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police and marines in Mexico’s capital on Tuesday arrested an alleged senior leader of the Mara Salvatrucha gang who is wanted in the United States for extortion, drug distribution and terrorism-related charges.

Mexico City’s Secretariat of Citizen Security said Salvadoran José Wilfredo Ayala-Alcántara, alias El Indio de Hollywood, was arrested in the center of the city. Authorities in Mexico said their investigation indicated the 55-year-old was the second in command of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13.