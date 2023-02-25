Alert: Meeting of G-20 finance ministers in India ends without consensus on the Ukraine war

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Meeting of G-20 finance ministers in India ends without consensus on the Ukraine war.
- Milford zoning board approves smaller West Avenue apartment plan
- Milford development to include 50 apartments, municipal parking
- Milford mayor proposes $11M budget increase for next fiscal year
- CT advocates seek more funding for homeless services
- Milford housing demand outstrips supply
- Milford fire calls increase, expected to keep rising
- NFL veterans join Milford church for 'souper' tailgate party
- Milford firefighters call for heat upgrade to East Side station
- Milford ballerina opens life coaching studio
- Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade set for March 11