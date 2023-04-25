Alert: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls for immediate end to violence in Myanmar after meeting with military

BANGKOK (AP) — Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls for immediate end to violence in Myanmar after meeting with military.
- Milford teen plans 15th annual beach cleanup
- Milford celebrates Earth Day
- Connecticut Audubon Society expands students programs
- Milford Earth Day celebration and other community events
- One of CT's few bald eagle pairs makes Lauralton home in Milford
- Milford rejects Walnut Beach parking request
- Milford students learn about careers in esports
- Advocates blast removal of $1.8M from Milford school budget
- Milford rallies for $1.8M school budget cut to be added back
- Lauralton Hall names new head of school