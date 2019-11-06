Zimbabwe police stop protest march by civil servants

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe police Wednesday blocked government workers from marching to protest for better salaries, a day after dozens of public hospital doctors were fired for striking for more pay.

Strikes have become frequent in the southern African country in recent weeks as the economy continues to deteriorate.

Armed with batons, police formed a human wall and prevented the workers from leaving their association's offices in the capital, Harare.

Scores had turned up for the protest, and had planned to march to government offices and hand in a petition.

A handful of protesters who tried to bulldoze their way through the police barricade were pushed back. One was manhandled.