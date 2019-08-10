Yemeni officials: Separatists take military camp, 45 killed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say southern separatists have taken control of a military camp from forces loyal to the internationally backed government in the port city of Aden.

Saturday witnessed the fourth day of fighting in Aden between factions on the government side of Yemen's civil war.

The officials said at least 45 people, both combatants and civilians, died in clashes overnight at the Fourth Brigade camp. Another five civilians were killed in the surrounding Dar Saad neighborhood.

That raises the death toll to 70 people killed in the fighting in Aden this week.

The officials, who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters, said the separatists also captured a military camp in the central Khormaksar neighborhood.

Aden is the seat of power for Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.