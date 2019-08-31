World War II vet breaks own oldest diver record off Cyprus

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A 96-year-old British World War II veteran claims to have broken his own world record as the oldest scuba diver, diving at the popular Zenobia wreck off Cyprus' southern coast.

Event sponsor Larnaca Municipality said Ray Woolley dived on his birthday Saturday to a depth of 42.4 meters (137.8 feet) for 48 minutes.

Woolley, who was joined by 47 other divers, said he's hopeful that he'll be in good health next year for another record bid.

Woolley aims to keep diving until he reaches 100. His dives are chronicled in a documentary titled "Life Begins at 90."

The 174-meter (571-foot) ferry Zenobia carrying 108 trucks capsized and sank off Larnaca in 1980.

Larnaca Municipality says the ferry is rated as one of the world's five best wrecks for diving.