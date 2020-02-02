Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards

From left, Callum McDougall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairms and Jayne-Anne Tengren, winners of the Outstanding British Film, pose backstage at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film -- “1917”

British Film -- “1917”

Director -- Sam Mendes, “1917”

Actor -- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Actress -- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Supporting Actor -- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Supporting Actress -- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Rising Star -- Micheal Ward

British Debut -- Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, “Bait”

Cinematography -- Roger Deakins, “1917”

Original Screenplay -- “Parasite”

Adapted Screenplay -- “Jojo Rabbit”

Film Not in the English Language

Original Score -- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Editing -- “Le Mans ‘66”

Production Design -- “1917”

Casting -- “Joker”

Costume Design -- “Little Women”

Sound -- “1917”

Visual Effects -- “1917”

Makeup and Hair -- “Bombshell”

Animated Film -- “Klaus”

British Short Film -- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

British Short Animation -- “Grandad Was a Romantic”

Documentary -- “For Sama”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema -- Andy Serkis

Academy Fellowship -- Kathleen Kennedy