Unions target Cathay Pacific airline in Hong Kong protest

Demonstrators hold signs opposing the recent firings of Cathay Pacific employees as they gather for a demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Trade union members in Hong Kong are rallying against the city's flagship Cathay Pacific airline for firing employees linked to ongoing pro-democracy protests. less Demonstrators hold signs opposing the recent firings of Cathay Pacific employees as they gather for a demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Trade union members in Hong Kong are rallying against ... more Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Unions target Cathay Pacific airline in Hong Kong protest 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — Trade union members in Hong Kong are rallying against the city's flagship Cathay Pacific airline for firing employees linked to ongoing pro-democracy protests.

They gathered Wednesday afternoon in a central square in front of a banner that read "Revoke termination" and "Stop terrorizing CX staff." CX is the code for the airline.

Cathay has confirmed the dismissal of several employees in the past two weeks. The rally was called by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions after Cathay group airline Cathay Dragon fired the head of its cabin crew union.

Chinese aviation authorities have pressured Cathay by banning staff from mainland flights if they support "illegal protests." China's central government has been sharply critical of the protests in the semiautonomous territory.