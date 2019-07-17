UN expert critical of Hungary's treatment of asylum-seekers

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A U.N. migration expert says Hungary should not allow security concerns to override the human rights of migrants.

Felipe Gonzalez Morales, the U.N. special rapporteur on migrant rights, said Wednesday that Hungarian authorities should move families with children who are awaiting a ruling on their asylum applications from being detained in border transit zones to being placed in open reception centers. He spoke at the end of a visit to Hungary.

He also expressed concerns about Hungary's restrictive asylum procedures and urged Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to end the migrant "crisis situation" it declared in 2016, because the flow of migrants has decreased greatly since then.

But Foreign Ministry official Tamas Menczer said migration "is not a resolved issue" and remains a security risk, so Hungary will keep its border fences.