UK's party leaders brace for Brexit election

Flags of Brexit protestors displayed outside parliament in London, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn are likely to trade barbs over Brexit and public spending Wednesday when they face off in Parliament for the last time before a Dec. 12 general election.

The House of Commons on Tuesday approved an early election in hopes of breaking the deadlock over Britain's departure from the European Union. While Johnson's Conservative Party has a wide lead in opinion polls, analysts say the election is unpredictable because Brexit cuts across traditional party loyalties.

Johnson and Corbyn will trade carefully crafted quips when they face off in their regularly scheduled question-and-answer session. This will be the last episode of Prime Minister's Questions before Parliament is suspended for the election.

Johnson has told Conservative lawmakers this will be a "tough election."