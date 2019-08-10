Typhoon Lekima hits China after 1 million evacuated

BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Lekima has struck China's coast south of Shanghai, knocking down trees and forcing airlines to cancel flights.

The official Xinhua News Agency says more than 1 million people were evacuated in coastal Zhejiang province before the typhoon hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

No deaths or injuries have been immediately reported but state television says 2,100 airline flights and some trains were canceled.