Trump slams Puerto Rico leaders: 'Under siege,' 'despicable'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting harsh words for leaders in Puerto Rico, where thousands have been protesting to demand the governor resign after leaked chats showed him making misogynistic slurs and mocking constituents.

Trump says "A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico" and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló "is under siege."

He also derides San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a frequent critic. He calls her "a despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn't trust under any circumstance."

Trump added Thursday that "much of (Puerto Rico's) leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!"

The U.S. territory is struggling to emerge from a debt-driven financial failure and a recession that's over a decade old. It also seeks more federal aid to recover from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria.