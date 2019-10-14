The Latest: UK government plans post-Brexit budget on Nov. 6

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The British government says it will deliver its annual budget on Nov. 6, a week after the country is due to leave the European Union.

Treasury chief Sajid Javid said "the first budget after leaving the EU" will set out "our plan to shape the economy for the future."

It's unclear, however, whether the U.K. will leave the EU as scheduled on Oct. 31. Talks on a last-minute divorce deal are continuing, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the country will quit the bloc at the end of this month, with or without a withdrawal agreement.

But lawmakers in Parliament say the government must ask the EU to delay if a no-deal Brexit is the only other option.

Opposition Labour Party finance spokesman John McDonnell called the budget announcement "an electioneering stunt."

7:20 a.m.

Ireland says that a Brexit deal may be possible in the coming days, after technical teams from Britain and the European Union worked through the weekend.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in Luxembourg that "a deal is possible, and it is possible this month. May be possible this week. But we are not there yet."

Coveney insisted it was essential to give the negotiators time to iron out the remaining difficulties which largely center on the border between Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.

He added that "there is still a lot of work to do."

EU leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday to see whether a deal is possible ahead of the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31.

