The Latest: Advocacy group: Iran restoring internet access

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on developments in Iran (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

An advocacy group says internet connectivity is rapidly being restored in Iran after a weeklong government-imposed shutdown in response to widespread protests.

The group NetBlocks said Saturday that connectivity had suddenly reached 60% Saturday afternoon.

It said on Twitter: “Internet access is being restored in #Iran after a weeklong internet shutdown amid widespread protests.”

There were reports that internet service remained spotty in the capital, Tehran, though others around the country began reporting they could again access it.

The order comes a week after the Nov. 15 gasoline price hike, which sparked demonstrations that rapidly turned violent, seeing gas stations, banks and stores burned to the ground.

Amnesty International said it believes the unrest and the crackdown killed at least 106 people. Iran disputes that figure without offering its own. A U.N. office earlier said it feared the unrest may have killed “a significant number of people.”

___

6:35 a.m.

A U.S. federal judge has awarded a Washington Post journalist and his family nearly $180 million in their lawsuit against Iran over his captivity and torture while being held on internationally criticized espionage charges.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in Washington entered the judgment late Friday in the case filed by Jason Rezaian and his family.

Rezaian was one prisoner freed by Iran in 2016 after 544 days in a swap between the U.S. and Iran just as Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers came into force.

Iran never responded to the lawsuit despite it being handed over to the government by the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which oversees U.S. interests in the country. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.