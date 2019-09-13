Tennis, musicals are latest events postponed in Hong Kong

A woman holds a paper lantern over the light on her smartphone during a demonstration at the Times Square shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Thousands of people belted out a new protest song at Hong Kong's shopping malls in an act of resistance that highlighted the creativity of demonstrators in their months-long fight for democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. less A woman holds a paper lantern over the light on her smartphone during a demonstration at the Times Square shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Thousands of people belted out a new protest song ... more Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Tennis, musicals are latest events postponed in Hong Kong 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — A tennis tournament and a London musical are the latest events postponed in Hong Kong out of concerns over safety and disruptions from ongoing pro-democracy protests.

K-pop concerts, Chanel fashion shows and international conferences have been cancelled, postponed or moved out of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory during the months of demonstrations. More rallies are expected this weekend.

On Friday, organizers said the Hong Kong Open women's tennis tournament scheduled Oct. 5-13 was being postponed indefinitely. The event was to be held at Victoria Park, a gathering point for many previous protests.

Earlier this week, protesters in the stands at a World Cup soccer qualifier match between Hong Kong and Iran booed the Chinese national anthem and chanted slogans for their cause. Iran's request for a venue change had been rejected.