Sudanese rebels criticize power-sharing deal

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese rebel group says it won't accept a power-sharing deal signed recently between the ruling military council and the pro-democracy movement.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front, a rebel group that is part of the protest movement, argued that the constitutional document initialed late Sunday did not include "basic principles" to achieve peace in Sudan. The group said the protest coalition had also ignored the rebels' positions on peace and said it will seek to amend the deal before the final Aug. 17 signing.

The protesters have said achieving peace would be a top priority for the joint military-civilian transitional council.

The military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule.

Sudan has been convulsed by rebellions in its far-flung provinces for decades.