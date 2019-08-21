Sudan's top general sworn in as leader of new ruling body

Sudanese pro-democracy supporters celebrate a final power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council Saturday, Aug 17, 2019, in the capital, Khartoum. The deal paves the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's top general has been sworn in as the leader of a joint military-civilian body, which is to run the country for a little over three years until elections can be held.

The official SUNA news agency says Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan was sworn in before the country's top judge on Wednesday. He'll lead the 11-memebr Sovereign Council for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

Burhan chaired a military council that took over after ousting autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April following moths of protests against his three-decade-rule.

The Sovereign Council was established under a power-sharing agreement between the military and the protesters, following pressure from the United States and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.