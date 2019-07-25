Sudan protesters to march against political party allocation

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's pro-democracy movement is calling for marches in the capital, Khartoum, and in other locations across the country.

The movement wants people to take to the streets Thursday to insist that the upcoming transitional government be made up of experts and technocrats, rather than political parties.

This comes just hours after the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters, said they'd reached a deal to reconcile their differences with rebel groups that are also part of the movement.

Those rebel groups had rejected the final part of a power-sharing deal with Sudan's ruling generals, arguing it fails to meet their demands for peace.

The FDFC said the rebels had agreed that the transitional government should be responsible for achieving a peace deal.