Strong typhoon hits South Korea, leaving 9 dead, 5 missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has lashed southern South Korea, leaving nine people dead and five others missing.

Typhoon Mitag brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the southern part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interior ministry says the nine dead included six people who were buried by landslides. It says seven people were injured in typhoon-related incidents.

A ministry report says the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes and flooded hundreds of homes and other buildings.

South Korea’s weather agency says the storm dissipated around noon Thursday in the waters off the east coast.