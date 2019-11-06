Serbia set to buy Russian missiles despite US sanctions hint

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russia will deliver an anti-aircraft missile system to Serbia even though the U.S. has warned of possible sanctions against the Balkan country in case of such purchases.

Russia's state TASS news agency said Wednesday that the Pantsir-S system will be delivered to Serbia "in the next few months in accordance with the signed contract."

The U.S.'s special envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, warned Serbia last week that the purchase of Russian weapons "poses a risk" of U.S. sanctions.

Serbia remains a key ally of Russia even though it wants to join the European Union. Belgrade has pledged to stay out of NATO and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.